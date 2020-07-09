



Manchester United are trying to offload six players in a bid to raise funds for the purchase of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, who has a £115 million price tag on his head.

The Red Devils have seen their revenue streams hit hard because of the coronavirus and will have less money to spend in the next window.

Senior United officials have made it known that they will not shell out more than £50m for Sancho.

But Woodward is hoping he can sell some of the club’s fringe players to raise funds.

According to the Athletic, Alexis Sanchez, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Jesse Lingard and Diogo Dalot could all leave Old Trafford.

Sanchez has flopped since his arrival from Arsenal in January 2018 and was sent on loan to Inter Milan this season.

The Serie A side are not keen on making the deal permanent but another 12-month loan is a possibility and that would save United around £10m in wages.





Another star who could be tempted by a full-time switch to Italy is Smalling, who spent this year on loan to Roma.

United want £25m for the defender but if that figure is reduced they may be able to strike a deal.

The Athletic adds that super-agent Mino Raiola could help Lingard engineer a move to Italy, with Jones also mooted to follow in his footsteps.

Along with Sancho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also hoping his budget can stretch to another creative midfielder and a left-footed centre-back.

But the Norwegian boss knows he cannot get everything that he asks for.

“There’s got to be realism,” he said. “The whole world has changed both financially and in the perception, we’ve got on values, so every time I put the case in front of Ed, I think it’s a sensible one and a realistic one.

“I think I’ve proven to the club I’ve always got the club in the front of my mind.