<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United players have complained about manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer training method -just less than a week into the training for the new season.

Some of the players are of the view that the manager priorities fitness over ball work which is the major complaint of the members, according to the report in ESPN.

The ‘foreign contingent’, it is claimed, believe that his ‘British’ methods are old school and not enough importance is being placed on ball work.

Solskjaer’s current sessions apparently involve ‘just running, running and running’ but the manager made clear his desire to work on things on the training ground after inheriting a squad from Jose Mourinho that lacked fitness.

The Red Devils arrived in Australia for the preseason against Perth Glory on Saturday.