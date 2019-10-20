<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United is planning a double raid on Barcelona, according to report in Mundo Deportivo.

The report says Manchester United will bid for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic and Ousmane Dembele in January.

Rakitic, 31 wants a move away from Camp Nou due to limited playing time under the new-look Barcelona midfielder.

Ernesto Valverde has favoured the likes of Frenkie De Jong, Sergio Busquets in the midfield ahead of the Croatian star.

Rakitic is willing to move in a bid to get more playing time and his representatives are considering a likely move to Manchester United.

Dembele is also one of the prime targets for Manchester United, the French forward is struggling to earn regular playing time following the arrival of Antoine Griezmann.