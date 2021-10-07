Manchester United persuades Paul Pogba to stay

‘L’Equipe’ reports that Paul Pogba is close to signing a new deal with Manchester United.

It seems like Paul Pogba is now convinced to stay at Manchester United. The French midfielder, who will be a free agent in summer 2022, could be one of the most interesting free signings available in the transfer market, however, reports say now he will extend his United contract.

According to ‘L’Equipe’ Pogba’s decision is based on economic and sporting factors.

The French media outlet reports that Pogba values the improvement in United’s squad due to the signings of Sancho, Varane or Cristiano Ronaldo. Pogba is sure that the ‘Red Devils’ will be soon challenging for every trophy.

Thanks to his agent, Mino Raiola, he will also have a significant pay rise on the new contract.

According to these reports, Paul Pogba will sign a deal worth 23 million euros per season, making him the highest-paid footballer in the Premier League.

The French international has already played 215 games for United, scoring 39 goals and assisting 45 times.