<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Benfica wonderkid João Félix could be on his way to Manchester United this summer with the Premier League club reportedly willing to meet his buyout clause.

That’s according to a story in Portuguese paper Record which claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will make a move for the teenager over the next few weeks and are prepared to pay €120m for the privilege.

The 19-year-old is currently one of the hottest properties in European football having scored 19 goals in his debut season for the Lisbon outfit.

Juventus and Real Madrid have been strongly linked with the forward, but it’s United who are now apparently leading the race and will try to bring in João Félix as a replacement for the departing Alexis Sánchez.