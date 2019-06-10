<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United could reportedly pay David de Gea £20m in order to force through a transfer this summer.

De Gea has one-year left on his current deal, and is yet to agree fresh terms after expressing his desire to be made the best paid player at the club.

According to the Sun, United will not meet his £350,000-per-week demands and want to sell him to avoid a bosman departure.

The Old Trafford club would entertain offers between £60-75m, which means they would still pocket a substantial fee regardless of what they offer him.

However, the 28-year-old would prefer to leave on a free transfer based on future wage packets and increased signing on fees.

Atlético Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak is their primary target to replace De Gea, while Lille stopper Mike Maignan has also been shortlisted.