



Manchester United will pay £4.2million to Sporting Lisbon, if Bruno Fernandes wins the PFA Player of the Year award, the Times reports.

Fernandes is one of the big favourites to win the accolade after a stunning season for the Red Devils.

The Portuguese has scored 22 goals and contributed 12 assists in all competitions.





No player has registered more than his 25 goals involvements in the Premier League.

Fernandes joined from Sporting for an initial £46.6million in January, 2020.

As part of the deal to prise him from Portugal, United also agreed to a number of add-ons worth many millions each.

Sporting will be entitled to another €5million (4.2m) if Fernandes is named PFA Player of the Year.