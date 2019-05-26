<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Antoine Griezmann could be set for a surprise move to Manchester United this summer after some at Barcelona reportedly admitted they were having second thoughts over his signing.

Griezmann confirmed last weekend that he would be leaving Atlético Madrid with initial stories making Barça the clear favourites for his signature.

However a story in the Independent has claimed that some directors at Camp Nou are unsure over the Frenchman, questioning whether he is worth the €120m release clause.

Signing Griezmann would almost certainly mean the club having to sell Philippe Coutinho, and that may prove difficult considering his difficult start to life at the Blaugrana.

As such, United are looking to swoop in and have made initial contact with the World Cup winner over a potential move.

Griezmann has previously been a target for United during José Mourinho’s time in charge and has previously revealed his support for the Old Trafford outfit as a youngster.

A lack of Champions League football could well put off the former Real Sociedad man, but United are hoping that their wage offer can persuade the 28-year-old to move to the Premier League.