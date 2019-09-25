<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United have reportedly opened negotiations with Paul Pogba as they aim to tie down yet another of their key players.

David de Gea and Victor Lindelof have renewed their deals recently with other reports claiming Jesse Lingard and Mason Greenwood should expect new contracts as well.

However, Pogba is the most high profile case at the moment and sealing his future would be a big win considering it doesn’t really seem possible.

The sensational Frenchman has wanted a move to Real Madrid for quite some time now and United’s current form is hardly going to convince him he’s set for trophies any time soon.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems to be relying on one particular factor to win over the former Juventus man.

According to the Times, Solskjaer sees Pogba as a vital part of his plan to make the Red Devils’ title contenders once again and they’re hopeful being the star piece of that jigsaw puzzle will be enough to persuade the player to stay.

The playmaking midfielder could potentially find that appealing but it’s likely something that would’ve mattered three years ago and not now when he’s close to his peak and running out of time to win trophies that matches his ability.