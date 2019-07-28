<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United have included Nigerian winger Maximilano Oyedele, on their squad for the 2019 SuperCupNI in Northern Ireland.

This is according to the official website of the SuperCupNI, which added that the Nigerian youngster will play with the number 12 jersey during the competition.

Other players of Nigerian origin, Mipo Odubeko, Ayodeji Sotona and Shola Shoretire represented Manchester United in the 2017 edition of the SuperCupNI.

Manchester United U15s are competing in the junior section and face Strikers on July 29 at Broughshane, followed by matches against Co Tyrone (July 30) and Charlton Athletic (July 31) at Riada Stadium, Ballymoney and Scroggy Rd, Limavady respectively.

Super Eagles star, Sone Aluko, is one of the notable Nigerian players to feature in the SuperCupNI, who represented Birmingham City U14s in 2003.