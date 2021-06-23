English Premier League side Manchester United have made progress in their attempt to reach a deal with Borussia Dortmund for the Old Trafford-wanted Englishman Jadon Sancho, who is currently playing for the national team in the ongoing Euros 2020 competition.

The Red Devils have chased the acquisition of the young player for a long while as he has been long admired by the Old Trafford management as the type of player that can make a difference in the United squad. Attempts to get his signature last summer did not materialise.

However, with an improved offer submitted by United to the Bundesliga side, the disagreement from that summer when the two clubs were unable to agree a fee with the German side refusing to lower their asking price of £100m, appears to be a thing of the past.





When the Red Devils reignited their interest in Sancho at the end of the 2020/2021 season and put in a bid of around £67m, Dortmund, who are hard at work to keep their prized players or only let them go for the right value, rejected the offer to restate their determination to play hard ball.

Only when Dortmund saw the renewed offer that illustrated United’s desire to get Sancho with a higher bid of £77m did negotiations progress to the point where the two parties have now come close to an agreement for the 21-year-old’s signature.

News monitored from Germany have it that there is a strong likelihood that in the next few days, all the finer details of the deal will have been completed and other agreements sorted out to bring to a successful close to one of the longest transfer sagas in years, which extended beyond two summers and looked like it was never going to happen.