



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given a mixed update on Manchester United’s injury concerns ahead of the Premier League fixture against Chelsea.

United visit Stamford Bridge on Sunday hoping to extend their advantage over Thomas Tuchel’s side in the league to nine points.

But they will be without midfielder Scott McTominay who has still not recovered from a knock picked up in United’s 4-0 dismantling of Real Sociedad in Turin.

Solskjaer has also hinted that he will be without striker Edinson Cavani, who would likely have started the game of such magnitude had he been fully fit to play.





Daniel James, meanwhile, was forced off with injury in the second-leg against La Real on Thursday and the United boss hopes the Welshman and Donny van de Beek will be available for the trip to West London.

“Donny trained today and he felt okay after training so hopefully [there is] no reaction,” he told club media.

“So he should be with us. It was just a tweak [for Dan]. I need to give him until Saturday or even Sunday so, hopefully, he can shake it off, but I’m not sure.