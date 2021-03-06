



Former Manchester United midfielder Tosin Kehinde hopes to break into the Nigeria squad.

Kehinde’s exposure resulted in a meeting with the Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr in London to declare his commitment to the national team.

He was born in Lagos but moved to Manchester with his family at the age of six and has a special kinship with the city. Kehinde, a recipient of recent man of the match awards with Randers and linked to Queens Park Rangers in January, still harbours an ambition to break into the Nigeria squad.

“I do,” he told the Manchester Evening News. “I know it’s something I’d like to do. I also know that I need to probably play at a bigger team to get that opportunity, I know it’s something I’m definitely capable of and I do hope to achieve.





“You always want to see how far you can go and that’s not always necessarily in your hands. Every summer and every winter is a time where you see what’s on the table and you make a decision what’s best for you. I’m happy here, so it all depends on what the summer brings.

“I’m enjoying my football, Randers is a nice club with nice people, so it makes it pretty easy to get on with playing. I chose to go to Denmark because I needed an opportunity to play, I went to Portugal under the belief it would be a pretty good opportunity for me to play in the Portuguese first division and it didn’t quite work out that way.

“So after the first half of the season by December [in 2018] it wasn’t looking like I would get much of an opportunity.

“I asked my brother, who’s my agent, to see what he could find for me. Randers came into the picture, my brother explained how if you do well it could help and I thought it was a good opportunity for me to go over there and play.”