Manchester United keep ‘Mauricio Pochettino option’ open

‘Le Parisien’ claim Manchester United are still weighing up the possibility of hiring Mauricio Pochettino as the manager to replace Ralf Rangnick. The PSG boss could leave the Parc des Princes in favour of Zinedine Zidane, but the Red Devils’ priority is Erik Ten Hag, who would leave him out of the equation.

It has been months since it emerged that Mauricio Pochettino is an option for Manchester United should the board wish to change manager. He was on the Red Devils’ radar to take over at Old Trafford after the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and now ‘Le Parisien’ reports that the English side are still interested.

He is the second candidate the club’s offices are considering for the job after Erik Ten Hag. The Dutchman is the priority, but the tactician is currently at Ajax, where he is held in high esteem not only by the club’s bosses but also by the fans and the staff.

At the Parc des Princes, the man tipped to take Pochettino’s place is Zinedine Zidane. In fact, should United land Ten Hag and PSG sign Zidane, the Argentinian coach may be left out of the equation, as he is not a priority for his suitors and his current team is considering replacing him.

In any case, this dance of coaches is likely to be triggered as early as June, as none of the teams, perhaps the Red Devils at the most, are in an extremely negative situation. A good yardstick will be the start of the Champions League play-offs, where expectations are very high.