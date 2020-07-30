



Manchester United are due a bumper windfall should Crystal Palace sell Wilfried Zaha this summer.

The Mirror says United never saw the best of Zaha.

The Red Devils splashed £10million to land the winger from Crystal Palace, only to sell him back to the Eagles for just £6m seven months later.





But United always knew Zaha could well still make it to the top – and they were shrewd in their business when they let him go.

It has been widely reported that the Red Devils inserted a sell-on clause in the deal worth up to 25% of his next move.

And that could give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a major transfer boost this summer as he looks set to finally leave Selhurst Park for a new challenge.