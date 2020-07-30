Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has offered to provide free accommodation to National Health Service (NHS) doctors and other medical staff tackling the coronavirus crisis in London.

Manchester United are due a bumper windfall should Crystal Palace sell Wilfried Zaha this summer.

The Mirror says United never saw the best of Zaha.

The Red Devils splashed £10million to land the winger from Crystal Palace, only to sell him back to the Eagles for just £6m seven months later.


But United always knew Zaha could well still make it to the top – and they were shrewd in their business when they let him go.

It has been widely reported that the Red Devils inserted a sell-on clause in the deal worth up to 25% of his next move.

And that could give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a major transfer boost this summer as he looks set to finally leave Selhurst Park for a new challenge.

