Manchester United and Manchester City are both tracking Aston Villa wonderkid, Carney Chukwuemeka.

Chukwuemeka was an unused substitute for the defeat to City in midweek and Dean Smith could give him a chance before the end of the season.

According to The Guardian, both Manchester clubs are tracking the Austrian-born star’s progress, with a host of clubs across Europe doing the same.





Before he signed his first professional contract last year, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Juventus were also credited with an interest – while RB Leipzig, Monaco, and PSV are keeping tabs now.

Both City and United have built extremely exciting academy sides, with a number of players in line for a promotion.

For Pep Guardiola’s side, there is the belief that Liam Delap could make the step up next season, while the likes of Shola Shoretire, Hannibal Mejbri, Joe Hugill and Charlie McNeill are rated highly at Old Trafford.