Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that winter signing Odion Ighalo will travel with the first-team squad to face Chelsea on Monday night irrespective of whether he makes his debut or not.

The Nigeria international has been working separately from his new teammates due to the precaution taken following his move from China, but he is expected to travel with the team for the Stamford Bridge clash.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference, Solskjaer stressed that he did not confirm the involvement of Ighalo against Chelsea earlier this week and a decision could be taken prior to the game.

“I never said he was going to be ready to play on Monday. He’ll be involved with us and he will travel down with us. Now he’s out of that two week period, precaution and just a precaution we made and let’s see if he’s involved or not,” he told.





With Marcus Rashford sidelined with a back injury, United have struggled to score for three Premier League games on the bounce where Anthony Martial has been leading the line.

Of course, it is wrong to criticise the Frenchman, who has received limited service from his teammates, but he has still had a couple of genuine chances to find the net during this period.

Ighalo has yet to be involved in any training session with the first-team and that won’t help the team’s cause, given there would be a lack of co-ordination with the players around him on the field.

Still, his presence upfront would be a bonus in the forthcoming league clash and it remains to be seen whether Solskjaer is tempted to include the striker on the bench with a view to a possible cameo to mark his debut.