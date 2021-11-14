Manchester United to loan Dean Henderson out in January

Manchester United have made a decision on the future of Dean Henderson. According to ‘The Sun’, the Old Trafford outfit will seek a loan move for him in January until the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Rumours about Dean Henderson’s future have multiplied over the last few weeks. The English goalkeeper is not happy with his current situation at Manchester United, where he remains in the shadow of David de Gea.

Therefore, given the obvious lack of minutes, the goalkeeper has issued an ultimatum to Manchester United: if they do not give him a chance, he wants to be allowed to leave in the next winter transfer window. And the Old Trafford club seems to have decided.

According to ‘The Sun’ on Sunday 14th November, the Mancunian team have already made up their mind that they will let Dean Henderson leave on a temporary basis once the month of January arrives.

The formula that the Red Devils have in mind would be a loan deal, but on a long-term basis, as United’s intention is to loan the goalkeeper until the end of the 2022-23 season.

So far this season, the 25-year-old has made just one appearance for the first team. That was in the EFL Cup against West Ham, a game United lost 1-0.