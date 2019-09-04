<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United are reportedly interested in a January move for Tottenham star Christian Eriksen.

The Danish international has entered the final year of his contract in North London and has given no indication he is willing to sign an extension, with Eriksen admitting earlier this summer he was ready to try ‘something new’ after six seasons at the club.

The European transfer window closed on Monday with Eriksen remaining a Tottenham player, with no bids seemingly materialising, and The Sun reckons Manchester United will reignite their interest in the winter window as Eriksen enters the final months of his Spurs deal, though here at The Football Faithful, we always approach reports from The Sun with a degree of scepticism.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to want to add creativity to his midfield and will target a move for the former Ajax star, who has been amongst the leading assist providers in the Premier League since moving to England from the Eredivisie.

Eriksen’s preference is still believed to be a move to Spain and the Bernabeu, though the playmaker is said to have been flattered by United’s interest and the club now look set to try again for the Dane in January.