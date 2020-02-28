<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





After scoring his first goal for Manchester United, Odion Ighalo has continued to enjoy huge praised from his coach and Club legends.

Ighalo caught the eye of two former Manchester United players who are now working as pundits with BT Sport, Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves, when he scored in the 5-0 thumping of Club Brugge in the second leg of Europa league game at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Midfielder Paul Scholes said the former Watford man look sharp and believed that striker will do a good job for the Club.

“He did well and looked sharp. He’s come into this team at the right time, just as a really creative player has come in in Bruno Fernandes. If United need to rely on him I think he’ll do a good job.” Scholes said.





Another former England midfielder and Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves agreed with his former teammate and also analyse what Ighalo brings into United’s squad.

“I like the fact he gives United a reference point.

“He is strong with his back to goal and is different to Martial and Rashford like that and I think we’ll see more goals from him for Manchester United between now and the end of the season.”

Ighalo is expected to lead the line again on Sunday when United visit Everton at the Goodison park.