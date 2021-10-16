Manchester United legend: I’m sick of Lionel Messi winning Ballon d’Or

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra admits he is ‘sick’ of seeing Lionel Messi winning the Ballon d’Or and that there are more deserving candidates to win the award this year.

Messi is favourite to win the award again next month, having finally guided his Argentina side to success in the Copa America this summer for the first time in 28 years.

The 34-year-old is the current holder of the award from back in 2019 with last year’s event cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite an underwhelming final season with Barcelona the last term before the expiry of his contract led to his summer switch to PSG, Messi could now be set for a seventh Ballon d’Or win having already collected a record six.

But Evra believes another Messi win would be an injustice and has instead tipped Chelsea stars N’Golo Kante and Jorginho as better options to pick up the prestigious award.

“In my opinion, this Ballon d’Or is for Kante or Jorginho… I’m sick of giving it to Messi,” Evra said.

“What did he win last year? Okay, the Copa America. With Barcelona what did he do?”

Although Barca faltered badly in LaLiga last term to finish third and exited the Champions League at in the last-16 Messi did at least guide his team to Copa del Rey success.

Having joined PSG as a result of Barca’s financial difficulties in being unable to offer him a new deal, his new manager Mauricio Pochettino has tipped one of his latest recruits and compatriots to retain his award.