



Legendary Manchester United defender Denis Irwin believes Luke Shaw is the best left-back in the Premier League, on current form.

Shaw, 25, has blossomed under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and contributed two assists in the first half of the 9-0 victory over his former club Southampton.

And when asked if Shaw is the best left-back in the division, Irwin told manutd.com:”Absolutely.” “Alex Telles coming in has probably pushed him and he’s been really top class in the last couple of months.

“His overlapping is there to see, his defending is there to see. It’s good that he’s got competition. He had Brandon Williams last year, and raised his game, and he’s got Alex Telles this year and that has helped him to raise his game. Certainly, at the moment, as things stand, he is the best left-back in the league.

“There’s Ben Chilwell down at Chelsea. Obviously, they’re going through a tough time but he’s a really decent player.

There are one or two others – Ryan Bertrand at Southampton has been doing well and I’m missing one or two more, maybe Andy Robertson. But I agree with you. Luke is playing really, really well and certainly the best he’s played for Manchester United.”





“I mean he had a really bad injury and picked up injuries on the back of that, over the following couple of seasons, so it was hard for him to find that bit of rhythm,” added Denis. “I think he needs a rest every now and again. With Brandon last year and Alex this year being able to come in and, first of all, compete with him, then Ole has the luxury, I suppose, of having a couple of really good full-backs available.

“That’s great news with the amount of games we’ve got coming up over the next four months or so. You need a big squad as much as anything, so let’s hope Luke stays fit because he’s a vital part of our team. He offers pace, we know that, and we know he’s a good footballer and our best left-back when everything is going in well.

“He’s in the position, he’s got hold of the full-back position, you can’t say the no.3 shirt any more, and he’s got to remain there. He knows he has got to play well as Alex Telles will be after that position.”