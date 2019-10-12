<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United launched a last-ditch bid to sign Antoine Griezmann in May ahead of the Frenchman’s move to Barcelona.

The club had Griezmann’s signature in the palm of their hands in 2017, only for the club to pull out of the move for some reason.

Following continued links with an Old Trafford move, the forward finally killed all speculation over his future by moving to Barcelona for a fee of £108m.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, United tried their luck one more time ahead of the summer transfer window, to no avail.

Indeed, as has been since revealed, Barcelona commenced negotiations for Griezmann in March, which means that, due to a clause in his previous contract, Atletico Madrid claim that they are owed an extra £80m.

Regardless of how that turns out, it tells you that United was never an ideal destination for a player who clearly enjoys Spain and is settled there.

Perhaps signing him in 2017, ahead of a season when United played well before signing Alexis Sanchez, would have sparked something exciting.

Those passes from Paul Pogba over the top, neatly finished off by his fellow countryman, never came to pass.