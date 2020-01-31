<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United have reportedly launched a late bid for former Nigeria international Odion Ighalo for their emergency striker vacancy.

According to the The Sun, United had already put out feelers for the former Watford striker, who is playing in China for Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo would return to the Premier League – even for a short-term deal – if the numbers can be agreed.

Two other interested clubs report that Ighalo is now waiting on that dream move becoming possible.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to land a striker before the transfer deadline closes this evening.

The injury to Marcus Rashford has left his strikeforce looking threadbare heading into the final few months of the campaign.





Solskjaer was recently snubbed by compatriot Erling Haaland who signed for Borussia Dortmund.

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford this month as he tries to force through an exit from Paris Saint-Germain.

Ighalo made a name for himself during his three years with Watford.

After joining in 2014, initially on loan, he powered the Hornets to promotion in his first season at Vicarage Road.

He enjoyed a stellar first season in the Premier League, netting 15 goals.

But after signing a new five-year contract with Watford, he managed just one league goal in the 2016/17 campaign before moving to China for £20million.

He has two years left on his contract with Shanghai Shenhua after moving from relegated Changchun Yatai for the 2019 season.