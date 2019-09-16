<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United will launch a fully-fledged attempt to secure the signature of Leicester City midfielder James Maddison next summer, according to a report.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer placed emphasis on signing Harry Maguire over the most recent summer transfer window, with the 26-year-old joining for a world-record £80m last month.

It is claimed that Man United also made enquiries to Leicester about Maddison, but the Foxes were unwilling to countenance the sale of both their star midfielder and star defender to the same club in one transfer window.

According to the Times‘ Paul Hirst, United will return once again for Maddison next year as they seek to address their dearth of midfield options.

Leicester, however, are in no mood to sell Maddison and, with three and a half years left on his existing contract, do not need to sell him either. The midfielder, who was bright in an otherwise tepid Leicester display at Old Trafford on Saturday, is said to be valued at a minimum of £60m.

This means that, if the Maguire deal is anything to go by, Leicester will remain resolute and demand, say, £70m for their prized midfielder – especially if he continues to impress under Brendan Rodgers this term.