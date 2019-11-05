<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Luka Jovic in a bid to bolster their attack during the winter transfer window in January.

According to 90min, United are monitoring 21-year-old forward Luka Jovic, who has scored just one goal since his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu at the start of the season.

Before he signed for the Spanish giants, the Serbian international was on the radars of many top clubs across Europe, but his first few months at the club have been less than impressive.

After netting just once in 11 games Los Blancos are questioning whether he was not was the right signing for the Spanish giants.

The forward’s rise over the last year and a half was rapid, after his incredible breakthrough 2018-19 campaign with Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.

Jovic netted 27 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga side, including 10 goals in 14 matches in the UEFA Europa League.

His goalscoring credentials earned him a €60m switch to the 13-time UEFA Champions League winners, but he is yet to win the Madrid club’s fans over, and with United struggling for goals and the player himself wanting more game time, a move to Old Trafford may not be ruled out.