



Manchester United have reportedly joined Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain in the transfer race to sign Arsenal’s Matteo Guendouzi.

It is claimed that Guendouzi, 21, has informed Arsenal bosses that he would like to leave the Emirates this summer, because he doesn’t feel “trusted” by manager Mikel Arteta.

Guendouzi has been thrust into the spotlight this week, following his antics with Neal Maupay in the 2-1 defeat to Brighton last Saturday.

But despite this recent notoriety, Guendouzi has only started four of 12 league games since Arteta took charge – having been deployed from the beginning in all 13 matches prior to Unai Emery’s November dismissal.

He is now believed to be unhappy after being dropped for Thursday’s 2-0 win over Southampton, and has drawn the interest of a number of Europe’s top clubs.

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are thought to be keen on the France Under-21 international.





And according to L’Equipe, Manchester United are also reported to have signify their interest.

Guendouzi appeared to lose his head at the Amex last weekend, lashing out at Maupay following Bernd Leno’s injury, before grabbing his compatriot by the throat.

It then also emerged that he had been making unsavoury taunts at Brighton’s players over their comparative salaries.

This behaviour is nothing new for the fiery youngster, having been left with egg on his face at Vicarage Road earlier this season.

He had taunted the home faithful by making a “2-1” gesture with his fingers as he was substituted… before watching a Hornets equaliser from the bench.

There was also an incident with referee Mike Dean during an FA Cup tie with Portsmouth, in which he sarcastically placed the ball for a free-kick after being wound up by the experienced whistler.