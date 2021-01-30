



Premier League giants Manchester United have confirmed Jesse Lingard’s loan move to West Ham United.

United announced the move in a statement released on their official website.

“Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has completed a loan move to West Ham United for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.

“The 28-year-old will be reunited with former Reds manager David Moyes at the London Stadium as he strives for regular first-team football and helps the Hammers continue their push towards the higher reaches of the table.

“In addition to being ineligible for the Emirates FA Cup fifth-round tie with his parent club at Old Trafford next month, the Academy product was not signed in time to make his debut for his new side in Sunday afternoon’s big home game against Liverpool.

“However, the move presents an opportunity for Lingard to impress in a bid to regain a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the European Championship finals in the summer, after previously helping the national team reach the World Cup semi-finals in 2018.





“Jesse has made three appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season, all in the cup competitions. He played in victories over Luton Town and Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup and also the recent Emirates FA Cup triumph over Watford.

“In the final game of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign, his injury-time goal wrapped up the 2-0 win at Leicester City that clinched third spot in the division for the Reds, and, of course, his most famous strike came in extra-time in the 2016 FA Cup final against Crystal Palace, which proved to be the winner.

“The deal represents Lingard’s fifth loan move of his career after previous spells with Leicester, Birmingham City, Brighton and Derby County.

“Everybody at United would like to wish Jesse the very best of luck for his time in the capital.”