<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a January swoop for Juventus midfielder Emre Can.

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of midfielders in recent weeks, with head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently short of options in that area of the field due to the departures of Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera over the last two transfer windows.

Can has only made three substitute appearances in Serie A this season, while the 25-year-old was also left out of Juve’s squad for the group stages of the Champions League after falling down the pecking order at the club.

The former Liverpool midfielder recently admitted that he was not best pleased with his current situation in Turin, with new head coach Maurizio Sarri preferring other options in the middle of the park.

According to Calciomercato, United are considering a swoop for the Germany international at the mid-point of the 2019-20 campaign as he is likely to be available for transfer.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Juve could look to offer both Can and Mario Mandzukic to the Red Devils as part of a deal for the unsettled Paul Pogba.

The 20-time English champions will look to return to winning ways in the premier league.