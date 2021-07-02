Manchester United interested in signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Everton

Manchester United reportedly want to make a bid for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a fine 2020-21 season with the Toffees, scoring a total of 21 goals in 39 games across all competitions.

Man United, having completed a deal to sign Jadon Sancho this week, are now expected to turn their attention towards adding a defender and striker to their roster.

According to The Sun, United are said to have identified Calvert-Lewin as a target for this window.

The report also claims that Arsenal are interested, along with Real Madrid, whose new manager, Carlo Ancelotti, brought the best out of Calvert-Lewin at Goodison Park last season.

As always, this story must be viewed with suspicion. The Madrid link is borne out of nothing else other than Ancelotti now being back at the Bernabeu.

And United’s involvement in this story, you suspect, comes only from the fact that they do, without doubt, need a No.9 before this window shuts.

Calvert-Lewin, who is part of England’s Euro 2020 squad this summer, is said to be valued at around £50m by Everton.

The Merseyside club appear to be in a spot of bother this summer following the strange arrival of former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez.

It is said that, along with the 13 Everton players already released as free agents this summer, some key figures from the Goodison dressing room are on their way out.

James Rodriquez is almost certain to head elsewhere, while star forward Richarlison has been linked with a move away as well.

Following such an excellent previous campaign, Calvert-Lewin may well see where the wind is blowing at Everton and decide to jump ship too. And who knows? Maybe United will indeed come knocking.