Manchester United are interested in the signing of Chelsea to sign out-of-favour midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to a report in France.

The 24-year-old France international has failed to impress since being signed by Europa League Champions from Monaco in 2017 after a big-money move to Stamford Bridge before spending last season on loan at AC Milan with three years remaining of his current contract.

According to RMC Sport claims that Manchester United are ready to bring Bakayoko to Old Trafford to add with already two new faces of Daniel James from Swansea and Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka during the transfer window.

However, Arsenal and Paris St-Germain are all reportedly interested in the central midfielder but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to overhaul their midfield as Ander Herrera has left the club, Nemanja Matic’s future is in doubt while Paul Pogba is trying to force a move away from Red Devil to Real Madrid this summer.

Bakayoko is currently with his Blues team-mates in Ireland as Frank Lampard’s side began their preparations for the 2019-20 season last week enjoyed a solid 12 months in Italy having made 42 appearances scoring one in all competitions but the San Siro giants are yet to agree a deal with Chelsea to make his move permanent.

Manchester United open their 2019-20 Premier League season with a tie against Chelsea at Old Trafford August 11.