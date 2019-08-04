<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United have ended their interest in signing Juventus playmaker Paulo Dybala.

A deal had been agreed in principle between United and the Serie A champions that would see Romelu Lukaku and Dybala swap clubs, however, a report in the Telegraph states that the Old Trafford outfit have pulled the plug over concerns about the Argentine attackers desire to move to Manchester.

25-year-old Dybala has established himself as one of Europe’s most sought after attacking talents since joining Juve from Palermo in 2015.

However, he enjoyed a poor season last time out, with Cristiano Ronaldo becoming the Old Lady’s attacking focal point. Juventus have let Dybala know he is surplus to requirements and were keen to use him in a deal that would see Belgian striker Lukaku move to Serie A.

It now seems Lukaku’s hopes of moving to Juventus are all but over, with United also said to have been put off by Dybala’s excessive wage demands and the absorbitant agent fees thought to be involved in any deal.