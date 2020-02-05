<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has included Odion Ighalo in his update Europa League squad.

Ighalo was unveiled on Tuesday, after agreeing a six-month loan from Shanghai Shenhua.

The Nigerian striker has now been added to the group for the knockout stages of the competition, along with fellow January arrivals Bruno Fernandes and Nathan Bishop.

The Red Devils face Club Brugge for a place in the last 16 on February 20 and 27.

FULL SQUAD





A LIST: Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot, David De Gea, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Odion Ighalo, Daniel James, Matej Kovar, Victor Lindelof, Anthony Martial, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Sergio Romero.

CLUB TRAINED: Jesse Lingard, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe.

ASSOCIATION TRAINED: Nathan Bishop, Lee Grant, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

B LIST: Ethan Laird, Max Taylor, Brandon Williams, Di’Shon Bernard, Teden Mengi, Angel Gomes, James Garner, Arnau Puigmal, Largie Ramazani, Dylan Levitt, Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong, D’Mani Mellor.