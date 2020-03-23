<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United have identified for £110 million rated superstar Sergej Milinković-Savić as Paul Pogba replacement in the summer.

The 25-year-old Serbian international has been heavily linked with a switch move to Premier League in recent years, starting in 2018 with Red Devils close on bringing to Old Trafford last summer.

Manchester United are ready to cut their losses on Pogba four years after returning for club most expensive signing for £89m from Juventus.

Milinkovic-Savic has scored four goals and provided five assists so far in the League and has helped Lazio on an undefeated run of 21 games in the domestic championship which see Biancocelesti sitting second in Serie A, one point behind Juventus.





Manchester United adopt Milinkovic-Savic transfer stance as Pogba uncertainty goes on but face strong competition for Serbian international from Chelsea, Inter, PSG and Juventus – who were also reported to be in the race for the player back then.

However, Lazio set to demand £110million for the box-to-box midfielder with Manchester United would hope to force that price down, they may face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea, Inter Milan, Juventus and PSG to sign him.