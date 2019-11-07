<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with former Schalke and Red Bull Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick over a potential Director of Football role at Old Trafford.

The club are believed to have sent officials to Germany to hold ‘lengthy’ talks with Rangnick about becoming their inaugural Director of Football, with the Manchester United keen to restructure their hierarchy and bring in additional support for under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to The Athletic, United have identified Rangnick as a potential candidate, having previously considered former players such as Edwin van der Sar, Patrice Evra and Rio Ferdinand.

Rangnick is currently contracted to Red Bull where he is head of sport and development, overseeing the running of the company’s various sporting teams.

He has recently been linked with a return to management following Bayern Munich’s decision to sack Niko Kovac, though now appears out of the running and his preference for a role where he can influence several areas of the club is likely to be an advantage in United’s pursuit of the 61-year-old.

Rangnick was previously asked by The Guardian if he would be interested in a role at Old Trafford, to which he said: “I am happy where I am but if any club wanted to speak to me, the question would have to be: ‘Can I be somebody who can influence areas of development across the whole club?’

“Otherwise you are only getting half of what I am capable of.

“If, after that, you can work together in a trustworthy and respectful way, then you are more likely to be successful.”