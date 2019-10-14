<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United are set to be handed a quadruple injury boost with a number of key players ready to return for Sunday’s showdown with Liverpool, according to the Mirror.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been dealing with a lengthy injury list throughout the season but the newspaper says Paul Pogba, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial are all set to return to the United squad this weekend.

Pogba has been struggling with a niggling foot injury that’s forced him to miss five of United’s last seven games and he spent last week at the Transform Altitude Performance Center in Dubai undergoing his rehabilitation.

There have been reports circulating that Pogba had been ruled out until at least the end of October, however, the Mirror claim the Frenchman is expected to be passed fit to return to the Man Utd squad against Liverpool.

Wan-Bissaka has missed United’s last three matches due to tonsillitis but the England full-back has now made a full recovery during the international break and will also be back in contention on Sunday afternoon.

Shaw hasn’t featured since suffering a hamstring injury during United’s 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on August 24th but he’s been back in full training this month and will be ready to take on Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Martial has also been on the sidelines since the defeat to Palace as he’s taken longer than expected to overcome a thigh problem but the newspaper says the attacker will also be back in the Man Utd squad this weekend.

The news will come as a welcome boost to Solskjaer as he’s overseen United’s worst start to a league campaign for 30 years with the defeat at Newcastle United last weekend leaving them sitting 12th in the table – 15 points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

Another loss against their fierce north-west rivals on Sunday would pile the pressure on Solskjaer so the Norwegian coach will be delighted to have key players like Pogba, Wan-Bissaka, Shaw and Martial back in contention again as he looks to turn United’s season around.