Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has been given the number 25 shirt at Manchester United following his January loan move from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua.





The club have confirmed on their official website that the Nigerian striker will wear the jersey that has been vacant since Antonio Valencia left Old Trafford last summer.