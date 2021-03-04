



Manchester United are ready to hand Bruno Fernandes a new contract.

According to The Sun, the Portuguese midfielder has been the best player in the last two campaigns for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s stuttering side but is way behind in the earnings charts.

He is expected to be handed a boost to his £100,000-a-week flat-rate wage.

He does earn more in incentives and bonuses, but is still way behind David De Gea, Paul Pogba, and Co.





Fernandes is one of the lowest-paid first-team players at Old Trafford and is keen on a pay rise.

It is expected his money will go up to around £200,000-a-week flat, with extras on top of that for appearances, goals, and trophies.

The ex-Sampdoria ace is only the seventh highest-paid player and earns only £20,000-a-week more than axed Juan Mata.

De Gea is on around £375,000-a-week, Pogba about £290,000 with Anthony Martial slightly behind.