



Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland will not sign for Manchester United as he will only be going to a club “where he is winning everything.”

That’s according to former Tottenham man Jamie O’Hara, who claims the Red Devils wouldn’t appeal in the same way as Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester City.

Haaland’s scintillating form has seen him turn into one of Europe’s fastest-rising stars and has been linked with a move away from Dortmund.

The 20-year-old Norwegian star’s current deal will expire in 2024, but Dortmund could be forced to sell him this summer if they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.





That’s not to mention that Dortmund could see rival European clubs try to sign Haaland when his £68m release clause becomes active in 2022.

Haaland has been linked with Madrid, Barcelona, City, United and Chelsea.

However, O’Hara believes that the Norway international won’t be heading to Old Trafford where he would be in a ‘we might win something, we might not’ situation.

The 34-year-old told talkSPORT: “They can’t get Haaland. I’m sorry, but they’re not good enough. Why would he go to Man United?

Haaland was in action during Dortmund’s 2-1 defeat to City in the first-leg Champions League quarter-final clash at the Etihad on Tuesday.

Dortmund will welcome City to the Westfalenstadion for the second-leg tie on 14th April.