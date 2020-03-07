<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kieran O’Hara channeled his inner-Luis Suárez at the end of February and the FA have slapped him with a big ban.

The Manchester United goalkeeper is on loan with League One side Burton Albion. He won’t feature for the Brewers again for a while, though, as he serves a six-match ban. He has also been fined £2,500.

The 23-year-old allegedly BIT the arm of Peterborough striker Sammie Szmodics in a 1-1 draw last weekend.

O’Hara was not booked or sent off by the referee at the time but has now been punished by the FA.





“The referee said if an allegation had been made, he had to put it in his report, which is understandable,” Albion manager Nigel Clough said on Wednesday.

“But we are very surprised it got to that stage.

“Peterborough haven’t chased it.

“It literally has come from the referee, who has to report it when the allegation is made, and the FA have chosen to charge him.”

Burton will not make any further comments on the incident or the ban, which begins when the club face Lincoln City this weekend.