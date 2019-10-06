Manchester United and Spain goalkeeper David De Gea is reportedly considering buying Spanish club Elche.
The Valencia-based club are currently playing in Spain’s second division and were in La Liga as recently as 2015.
According to Super Deporte, the club are available for £16m and both parties are interested in taking talks further.
It is believed that the 28-year-old’s interest in the side, currently managed by Pacheta, comes from his father being a massive fan of the team.
Elche’s leading shareholder Jose Sepulcre had previously been negotiating a deal with player agent Christian Bragarnik, but talks have cooled in recent weeks.
