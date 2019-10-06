<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United and Spain goalkeeper David De Gea is reportedly considering buying Spanish club Elche.

The Valencia-based club are currently playing in Spain’s second division and were in La Liga as recently as 2015.

According to Super Deporte, the club are available for £16m and both parties are interested in taking talks further.

It is believed that the 28-year-old’s interest in the side, currently managed by Pacheta, comes from his father being a massive fan of the team.

Elche’s leading shareholder Jose Sepulcre had previously been negotiating a deal with player agent Christian Bragarnik, but talks have cooled in recent weeks.