Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close eye on three European prospects as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims to restore the glory days to the club.

The Norwegian coach is already suffering from a lack of attacking options so it’s no surprise to see his focus is on that part of the field.

Fans have lamented United’s lack of replacement for the outgoing Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez and it’s clear to see that decision backfired.

Solskjaer is likely to have been let down by the board after requesting a replacement but he’ll certainly amend those mistakes in January.

The winter transfer window is notoriously difficult to navigate and the Red Devils are obviously desperate so extortionate fees may end up happening.

Moussa Dembele, Jadon Sancho and James Maddison are all signings that’ll likely excite fans but getting those deals over the line will be difficult.

The two Englishman would probably rather wait to see where Manchester United end up in the table when the season ends to make a decision rather than risk their careers now.

Sancho is excelling in Germany and playing Champions League football while Maddison’s Leicester could make a break for the top four themselves if they continue their good form.