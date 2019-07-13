<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United have raised Paul Pogba’s price tag to £180 million, as the player and his agent Mino Raiola, continue to push for a move away from Old Trafford, the Daily Mail reports.

Pogba has made it clear that he wants a “new challenge”, while Raiola has criticised the club for their handling of the midfielder’s situation.

Earlier this week, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer publicly warned the France midfielder, that United will not be forced to sell him this summer, despite interest from Real Madrid and Juventus.

And United have backed Solskjaer’s stance by upping Pogba’s valuation, making it difficult for the France international to leave.

The Red Devils spent £89m on re-signing Pogba from Juventus and were initially open to a £150m offer before Raiola and Pogba put on the pressure.

Pogba is currently in Australia with United’s squad for their pre-season tour and is set to feature in their first fixture against Perth Glory on Saturday.