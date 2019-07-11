<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United has made fresh bid for Serie A defender Nikola Milenkovic, according to report in The Mirror.

Manchester United have submitted a bid of £45million bid for Fiorentina defender as they continue to chase for a defender summer.

The Red Devils need some reinforcement this summer, considering how porous their defence was last season, they conceded 54 Premier League goals – more than rivals Liverpool and Manchester City put together.

Manchester United is sure of edging Manchester City in the signing of the England centre back, with reports claiming club chiefs are optimistic they can thrash out a £75m deal for the former Hull City defender.

Manchester United has also contacted Fiorentina this week over 6ft 5ins giant centre-back Milenkovic.