<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Manchester United and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Forlan was named coach of Uruguayan giants Penarol on Friday.

It’s the 40-year-old’s first coaching job since hanging up his boots last year.

The winner of the Golden Ball at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa featured for Penarol between 2015-16.

As a player he helped Uruguay win the 2011 Copa America for a record 15th time. He also won the Premier League with United in 2003 and the Europa League with Atletico seven years later.

He helped Penarol win the Uruguayan title in his only season with them and also played for Villarreal in Spain, Italy’s Inter Milan, Argentina’s Independiente and Internacional of Brazil.

Penarol, who were 2019 runners-up to historic Montevideo rivals Nacional, did not reveal the length of Forlan’s contract.