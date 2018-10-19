



Manchester United have been fined 15,000 euros (£13,203) by Uefa for the late kick-off of their Champions League match with Valencia at Old Trafford.

United’s team coach got stuck in traffic en route to the ground from the city centre, delaying kick-off by five minutes. The game ended 0-0.

Uefa also fined Napoli 34,000 euros (£29,941) for setting off fireworks and blocking stairways during their home Group C encounter with Liverpool.

The Italian side won the game 1-0.