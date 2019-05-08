<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United are the new favourites to sign Swansea winger Daniel James, just five months after his move to Leeds fell through at the last minute.

James had been set to join the Elland Road outfit in January, to the point where he was in a Yorkshire hotel waiting for the all-clear.

However, an 11th hour u-turn from the Swans saw him go back to south Wales for the remainder of the campaign where his form has gone from strength to strength.

With rapid pace and a lethal ability in front of goal, some have compared the 21-year-old to Ryan Giggs.

And now the Daily Mail have claimed that United are leading the race to sign James, ahead of Liverpool and Wolves.

James only has one year left on his contract at the Liberty Stadium so cash-strapped Swansea will have to sell him this summer or face letting him leave for nothing in 12 months time.

The Mail believe that a fee in the region of €15m could be enough to see him leave, with United looking to add more pace to their attack next term.