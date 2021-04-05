



Manchester United will know soon whether target Ousmane Dembele will be sold by Barcelona this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Catalans have put an offer on the table for Dembele but as yet no agreement has been reached and they will have to sell him this summer if the situation remains the same.

United came close to signing him last summer but the deal fell through at the last minute because United wanted a loan with option to buy and Barcelona wanted a straight sale. Dembele was also reportedly hesitant about moving away from the Camp Neu.

Now, Mundo Deportivo say Dembele ‘is at a crossroads: he must decide if he wants to continue at FC Barcelona’.

‘Clubs that value his quality, his youth and his potential are very attentive to his situation and have already approached his agent to find out his predisposition to changing his shirt.

‘The two teams that are moving the most for Dembélé are Juventus and Manchester United.





‘Meanwhile, others like Liverpool and PSG are attentive.

The outlet also claims that United have ‘been following the French winger’s progress for many months, they even moved for him in last winter’s market, talking to his representative, with whom they have fluid contact.’

PSG could be United’s biggest threat to the deal. They could lose both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe this summer – who also have one year left on their contracts, and Dembele could be willing to fill one of their places. ‘Due to his nationality, quality and youth, they continue to have him in their sights in case something happens with any of their stars.

‘Barça hope that Dembélé will agree to renew now that he has reached his zenith after several injuries,’ Mundo concludes.

‘But they also assume that if he does not want to renew, he will have to be sold and that Ousmane has a market.’