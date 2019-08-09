<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United fans have questioned the decision to sell Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan on deadline day, without signing a replacement.

The Belgian forward fell out of favour with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who had no intention of keeping the former Everton and Chelsea man at Old Trafford.

Lukaku officially completed a move to Inter on deadline day, the Italian side reportedly paying around £73million to secure his services.

Despite his departure, United have not signed a replacement, with the Red Devils boss happy with his options in the final third. The likes of Mason Greenwood and Tahith Chong are expected to step up to fill the boots of the Belgium international.

United fans have taken to social media to state their concerns that the club are allowing one of their best forwards to leave, without bringing in a quality replacement.