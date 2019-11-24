<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United fans were once again let down by Phil Jones after his error-filled performance vs Sheffield United.

The experienced Englishman was given the nod to play in a back three and performed so poorly he was substituted at half-time in favour of Jesse Lingard.

Jones made his first Premier League start of the season and marked it by becoming the first United defender to make an error directly leading to goal.

Perhaps if the former Blackburn star’s error wasn’t made then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could’ve walked out with all three points.

Instead the Red Devils tied 3-3 with their stubborn opponents in a rollercoaster of a match that had them at 2-0 down at one point.

With Chris Smalling performing admirably at Roma this season, it’s brought even more attention to whether or not Manchester United got rid of the wrong centre-back.

Many felt Solskjaer only kept Jones because he’s believed to be better with the ball at his feet but there were eyebrows raised when it was the former Fulham man who left first.

After all, Smalling had a few successful seasons, most notably during Louis van Gaal‘s reign while Jones never seemed to get going at all.